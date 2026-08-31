UAE denies attack on Al Minhad Air Base near Dubai as US-Iran tensions escalate | Latest on Middle East war

Tensions between the US and Iran witnessed a sharp escalation on Monday when the two sides traded fresh military strikes. Meanwhile, the regional neighbours have also been affected by the conflict. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) denied reports that Al Minhad Air Base near Dubai had been targeted by missiles.

The US and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran on February 28. Following the strikes, Tehran targeted US and Israeli interests in the region and tightened its control over the Strait of Hormuz. (File Photo/Reuters)

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With concerns about regional security remaining high for months, an end to the conflict appears distant.

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UAE rejects air base attack

The UAE has rejected reports about its Al Minhad Air Base near Dubai being targeted by missiles.

UAE's defence ministry said in a statement that the reports were false. It also noted that the armed forces remained on a high state of readiness to respond to any threats.

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{{^usCountry}} This comes after Iran’s army claimed on Monday it hit the Al Minhad Air Base with drones, according to Iranian state media. Further, it said that the attack was targeted on locations where US forces were stationed, Reuters reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This comes after Iran’s army claimed on Monday it hit the Al Minhad Air Base with drones, according to Iranian state media. Further, it said that the attack was targeted on locations where US forces were stationed, Reuters reported. {{/usCountry}}

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The Iranian army also said that the attack was in response to the killing of civilians and Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Larak Island.

UAE condemns drone incursion

The UAE on Monday condemned an Iranian drone attack intercepted over its territorial waters.

In statement shared on X, the foreign ministry stated, "The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the hostile Iranian attack on the country involving a drone that was intercepted by air defence systems over UAE territorial waters, in a danegrous escalation that constitutes a flagrant violation of the country's sovereignty, security, and stability, and poses a direct threat to the safety of its citizens and residents."

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Iran-US exchange military strikes

Iran on Monday attacked US military targets in the region in retaliation for strikes on an island in the Strait of Hormuz, according to an AFP report.

On the other hand, the US on Sunday said it attacked Iranian rocket launchers on the small island to prevent Tehran from planting mines.

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The US military's Central Command wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "US forces took limited, precise action against IRGC minelaying forces posing an imminent threat in the Strait of Hormuz. In essence, Iran created the threat and the US military eliminated it to protect civilian mariners, commercial shipping, and the free flow of global commerce."

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Trump shares AI video showing attack on Kharg Island

US President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, on Monday shared an AI-generated video showing an attack on Iran's Kharg Island.

"Kharg Island being blown to smithereens!!!," he wrote in the post while sharing the video.

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Nournews reported that Hamid Bovard, CEO of the National Iranian Oil Company, denied the key oil hub was being destroyed.

"Trump's tweets are laughable, and conditions in Kharg are calm and appropriate," Nournews quoted him as saying.

Also Read | Six months after first strikes, Iran hasn't lost and the US hasn't won: A status check of the West Asia war

US-Iran war

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The US and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran on February 28. Following the strikes, Tehran targeted US and Israeli interests in the region and tightened its control over the Strait of Hormuz.

One-fifth of the world's oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz before the war.

(with inputs from agencies)