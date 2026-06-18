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UAE sets minimum social media use age at 15, first Arab country to do so

The UAE follows a host of other nations implementing similar laws regulating access to social media for children, including the UK, Australia and Malaysia.

Updated on: Jun 18, 2026 03:38 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The United Arab Emirates has become the first Arab country to ban social media for children under the age of 15. The government on Thursday approved a resolution setting a minimum age for social media.

The order prohibits children under 15 from creating or using personal social media accounts (Representational image)

The order prohibits children under 15 from creating or using personal social media accounts and restricts their access to the platforms' full features.

The UAE follows a host of other nations planning similar laws regulating access to social media for children, including the UK, Australia and Malaysia.

The move comes amid growing global concerns about the impact of social media on children's mental health, online safety and screen time. Governments around the world have increasingly sought to impose age-based restrictions on social media platforms, arguing that children are vulnerable to harmful content, cyberbullying and addictive online behaviour.

Among the countries pursuing stricter regulations is the United Kingdom, where Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently announced plans to ban children under the age of 16 from using several major social media platforms, including Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube. The proposed restrictions, expected to take effect early next year, would make Britain part of a broader international effort to strengthen online protections for minors.

 
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