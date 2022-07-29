Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / UAE: Seven Asian expatriates found dead after floods

UAE: Seven Asian expatriates found dead after floods

world news
Published on Jul 29, 2022 10:54 PM IST
The ministry said on Twitter it was updating an earlier death toll, after an Asian expatriate who had been missing was found dead.
A flooded street is pictured in the UAE's Fujairah emirate following heavy rainfall on Friday. (AFP)
Reuters |

Seven Asian expatriates have been found dead in the United Arab Emirates following recent floods across the country, the UAE's interior ministry said on Friday. The ministry said on Twitter it was updating an earlier death toll, after an Asian expatriate who had been missing was found dead.

The ministry said that field units are still carrying out evacuations in the emirates of Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Fujairah, the worst affected by floods that followed torrential rainfall.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uae
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP