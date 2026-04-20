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UAE turns to US for financial lifeline as Iran war shows no end: Report

UAE floated the idea of a currency swap line with officials from the Federal Reserve and the US treasury, including treasury secretary Scott Bessent.

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 09:16 am IST
Edited by Priyanshu Priya
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The United Arab Emirates has reportedly begun discussions with the United States over a potential financial safety net, as concerns grow about the economic fallout from the ongoing Iran war.

UAE seeks possible US support to shield economy from war impact(AP, AFP)

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the talks centre on a possible backstop if the conflict deepens and puts further strain on the country’s economy. Track US-Iran war live updates.

At the heart of these discussions is a proposal raised by UAE Central Bank Governor Khaled Mohamed Balama during meetings in Washington last week.

He floated the idea of a currency swap line with officials from the Federal Reserve and the US treasury, including treasury secretary Scott Bessent. The move signals early-stage planning rather than a formal request.

Concerns grow with no end in sight

Emirati officials told the WSJ that while the country has so far avoided the worst economic consequences of the conflict, the risk of escalation remains a concern. A financial lifeline could help cushion any sudden shocks if conditions worsen.

During the meeting, the leaders reviewed key development issues, stressing that public welfare remains central to the UAE’s policy direction and long-term economic planning.

As part of the visit, the two leaders inspected operations at Fujairah Port, assessing measures aimed at maintaining business continuity and high operational efficiency.

The two described the port as a strategic national asset, crucial to supporting the UAE economy and global energy markets, and reinforcing the country’s standing as a key hub for international trade, according to a statement, cited by ANI.

In an interview on ABC’s This Week, UAE minister of state for international cooperation Reem Al Hashimy highlighted the scale of the attacks, saying the country has been hit by more than 2,800 missiles and drones since the US-Israeli war with Iran began.

 
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