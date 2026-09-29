Ugandan journalist set to become king of Tooro after succession dispute

A journalist was set to be crowned king of a Ugandan kingdom on Tuesday after a bitter succession crisis that followed the death of his predecessor, once the world's youngest monarch.

Incoming Tooro King Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I performs traditional rituals and rites ahead of his coronation. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa (REUTERS)

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Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma Nyabongo II led a procession through Tooro, one of four historical kingdoms, which serve mainly as cultural institutions with limited political power.

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Tooro gained international attention in recent weeks after the death of King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, who ascended to the throne at the age of three in 1995.

He died recently at the age of 34 after a battle with cancer. Guinness World Records had recognised him as the world's youngest reigning monarch when he took the throne.

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{{^usCountry}} Oyo's death sparked a succession dispute, with the late king's mother demanding that Oyo's son -- previously unknown outside a close family circle -- should take over. She claimed to have been put under house arrest during the dispute. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Oyo's death sparked a succession dispute, with the late king's mother demanding that Oyo's son -- previously unknown outside a close family circle -- should take over. She claimed to have been put under house arrest during the dispute. {{/usCountry}}

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A selection committee from the Babiito royal clan ultimately over-ruled her and chose a cousin of the late king, Prince Edward, a news anchor for the public broadcaster UBC.

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Images on Ugandan TV showed huge crowds gathered overnight in Tooro for the procession, which comes ahead of the installation ceremony on Tuesday.

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