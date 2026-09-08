Nearly 300 flights cancelled as London's Heathrow, Manchester among UK airports hit by technical issue

Nearly 300 flights were cancelled on Tuesday after air traffic control provider NATS experienced a technical issue, with Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester and Stansted among the hubs affected by cancellations and delays, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
“We have identified that the issue was in our flight processing system. Our engineers are on site and working urgently to resume normal operations as quickly as possible. We recognise the ongoing disruption to travel, for which we sincerely apologise,” NATS said in a statement.
“Flights are still departing and airspace is open, but recovery will take some time,” it added.
UK airports hit by tech snag
Flightradar24, a website that tracks flights, said on social media that the problem had led to strict controls on both arriving and departing flights at airports across the London flight information region.
Edinburgh Airport said in a post on X that its operations could also be affected by the problem. Dublin Airport in Ireland said flights arriving at and departing from the airport were experiencing disruptions as well.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
London Luton and Birmingham airports were among those reporting delays or cancellations, along with Aberdeen and Glasgow. Dublin Airport also said some incoming and outgoing flights would face delays.
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
London Luton and Birmingham airports were among those reporting delays or cancellations, along with Aberdeen and Glasgow. Dublin Airport also said some incoming and outgoing flights would face delays.
{{/usCountry}}
British Airways said the technical problem was disrupting its flights. "This is entirely out of our control and we're in touch with our customers whilst our teams work to get them on their way as quickly as possible," the airline said in a statement.
There appeared to be no reported impact on incoming flights. The cause of the technical issue was not immediately known.
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.