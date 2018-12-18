UK body rejects separate Sikh ethnic identifier for 2021 census

The UK body responsible for holding the 2021 census has rejected demands that ‘Sikh’ should be a separate ethnic identifier on the ground that it would “not be acceptable to a proportion of the Sikh population”, disappointing campaigners who say legal action is an option.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a white paper that it had always provided an ‘other, specify’ box within the ethnic group question to allow respondents to answer as they wish to (such as defining their ethnicity as Sikh).

“The 2021 Census will continue to include a religion question, with a specific Sikh response option,” the ONS said, adding that a survey of gurdwaras on the acceptance of a Sikh ethnic group tick-box “showed a high acceptance for inclusion”. It added, “Leaders of Sikh groups have provided information which has fed into the analysis. There are differing views within the Sikh population as to whether a specific response option should be added to the 2021 Census, and views on each side are passionately held.”

Bhai Amrik Singh of campaign group, Sikh Federation (UK), said, “The ONS has gone to great lengths to maintain the status quo and continue with reinforcing the institutionalised discrimination of Sikhs by public bodies. We are aware of some of the pressures that have been exerted on them.”

“However, these are proposals and the final decision on the Census questions rests with Parliament. Gurdwaras, Sikh organisations and the community are resourceful and will work with the APPG (All-Party Parliamentary Group) on the year-long campaign launched on Saturday. Legal action against the ONS remains an option.”

Singh added that campaigners are confident of securing the support of nearly 350 MPs from across the political spectrum, including ministers and shadow ministers: “We will be successful in securing an amendment to the Census Order when it is presented to Parliament in autumn 2019.”

Population figures according to ethnicity are crucial for various political, social, cultural and economic purposes, including distribution of government funds. Over 80,000 Sikhs reportedly used ‘Other’ in the 2011 census to identify themselves, and mentioned ‘Sikh’ on the forms.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 12:32 IST