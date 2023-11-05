UK braces for homelessness crisis - Can they avoid LA and San Francisco's fate?

U.K. Home Secretary Suella Braverman has expressed her concerns about the potential surge in crime, drug abuse, and squalor in British cities, akin to the situation in major U.S. cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles. Braverman, a key member of the Conservative government responsible for crime, policing, and national security, highlighted the alarming situation during the pandemic. The U.S. witnessed a sharp increase in violent crime in 2020, with over 21,000 homicides recorded, the highest figure since 1995.

FILE - Tents line the street of "The Zone," a homeless encampment, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Phoenix. The City of Phoenix said it has successfully cleared out a massive downtown homeless encampment by Saturday, Nov. 4, court ordered deadline by helping more than 500 people find beds in shelters and motels. (AP)

Accompanying the rise in violent crime was a significant increase in homelessness, a crisis that has been escalating in the U.S. since 2017. According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, the number of homeless people in the U.S. reached 421,400 in 2022, with many living in makeshift encampments in urban centers. Braverman's concerns were echoed by Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho, who recently filed a lawsuit against the city, emphasizing the erosion of safety and everyday life due to the growing homeless population.

Braverman announced plans to introduce new legislation targeting charities providing tents to the homeless if their actions cause public disturbances. She clarified, "The British people are compassionate. We will always support those who are genuinely homeless. But we cannot allow our streets to be taken over by rows of tents occupied by people, many of them from abroad, living on the streets as a lifestyle choice."

To tackle the issue, Braverman emphasized the need for immediate action, drawing attention to the consequences of weak policies in American cities. The situation in California, home to a significant portion of the U.S. homeless population, has become politically contentious. Organizations like the California State Association of Counties and League of California Cities are urging the Supreme Court to overturn a 2018 ruling that hindered the removal of homeless encampments from public spaces.

As the U.K. faces the looming threat of a similar crisis, Braverman's call to action resonates across the nation, urging authorities to adopt effective policies and support mechanisms to address homelessness.

