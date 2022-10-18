UK city police turn to 'tuk-tuks' to fight crime, keep people safe

Police United Kingdom's Gwent have turned to 'tuk-tuks', or auto rickshaws, in their fight against crime, a report by Newport Online said on Friday. According to the report, the 'tuk-tuks' - of which four have been inducted into the force - are to be used for patrol purposes.

The 'tuk-tuks' will be used to patrol parks, walkways, and other public spaces in Newport and the town of Abergavenny, which is 32 km away.

They will be used by police officers and 'ambassadors' to provide safe spaces for residents seeking crime prevention advice, reporting incidents, or just those feeling unsafe.

"They were on show at our Behind the Badge day, giving locals the opportunity to see them up close and to hear about how they will be used," Chief Inspector Damian Sowrey said.

Police said the response to the vehicles had been extremely positive; parents praised the move because they feel it will help protect young people, especially women, out late night.

In a Facebook post by Newport Online, a police officer is seen sitting inside one of the new 'tuk-tuks', which are identical in appearance to the lakhs of auto rickshaws found in Indian cities and towns.

The 'tuk-tuks' decision has, however, also met its share of critics, with some questioning the 'ineffective' use of taxpayers' money. One Twitter post said sarcastically that more advanced technology was expected in 2022; "1982: 'I bet there will be flying cars in the future.' 2022: (a picture of the 'tuk-tuks'", the handle tweeted.