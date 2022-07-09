Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / UK PM race: Ben Wallace drops out, Rishi Sunak early frontrunner
world news

UK PM race: Ben Wallace drops out, Rishi Sunak early frontrunner

"After careful consideration and discussing with colleagues and family, I have taken the decision not to enter the contest for leadership of the Conservative Party," Wallace said on Twitter.
British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace arrives at 10 Downing Street, in London.(REUTERS)
Updated on Jul 09, 2022 05:56 PM IST
Agencies |

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, one of the favourites to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Saturday ruled himself out of the leadership race. "After careful consideration and discussing with colleagues and family, I have taken the decision not to enter the contest for leadership of the Conservative Party," Wallace tweeted on Saturday amid the ongoing political crisis.

"It has not been an easy choice to make, but my focus is on my current job and keeping this great country safe."

Wallace, 52, has risen in recent months to overtake Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as the most popular member of the government with Conservative Party members, according to Conservative Home, thanks to his handling of the Ukraine crisis.

RELATED STORIES

Wallace's resgination's has strengthened the Rishi Sunak's position in the party as the new conservative leader.

The 42-year-old son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has received the public backing of several senior Tory members of Parliament, including Commons leader Mark Spencer, former party chairman Oliver Dowden and former Cabinet minister Liam Fox.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
boris johnson
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP