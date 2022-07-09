UK PM race: Ben Wallace drops out, Rishi Sunak early frontrunner
British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, one of the favourites to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Saturday ruled himself out of the leadership race. "After careful consideration and discussing with colleagues and family, I have taken the decision not to enter the contest for leadership of the Conservative Party," Wallace tweeted on Saturday amid the ongoing political crisis.
"It has not been an easy choice to make, but my focus is on my current job and keeping this great country safe."
Wallace, 52, has risen in recent months to overtake Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as the most popular member of the government with Conservative Party members, according to Conservative Home, thanks to his handling of the Ukraine crisis.
Wallace's resgination's has strengthened the Rishi Sunak's position in the party as the new conservative leader.
The 42-year-old son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has received the public backing of several senior Tory members of Parliament, including Commons leader Mark Spencer, former party chairman Oliver Dowden and former Cabinet minister Liam Fox.
-
Shinzo Abe assassination | 'Undeniable flaws' in ex-Japan PM's security: Police
There were 'undeniable' flaws in the security cover provided to ex-Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe - assassinated in the city of Nara after the shooter got closeformer prime minister Abe him and fired twice from a homemade shotgun - the head of police said Saturday morning. "I believe it is undeniable there were problems with the guarding and safety measures for former prime minister Abe," Nara prefecture police chief, Tomoaki Onizuka, was quoted by AFP.
-
Amid crisis, Sri Lanka president flees on naval ship, hints video: Report
Angered by Sri Lanka's economic woes, thousands stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence in Colombo on Saturday, forcing him to flee in haste while soldiers armed with assault rifles fired in the air to hold back the mob. The whereabouts of the president are not known yet; according to Bloomberg he left his residence at about 10 am local time. Hindustan Times cannot independently verify the video and claim made in the tweet.
-
Chinese president offers condolences over death of Japan’s Abe
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday offered Xi's condolences on the death of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, calling it “sudden” and “unfortunate”, and recollecting the Japanese leader's efforts to improve “China-Japan relations” when he was in office. “President Xi Jinping sent a message of [condolence] to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the passing of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on July 9,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.
-
This ex-Lankan cricketer shares video of protesters outside Rajapaksa's palace
Former Sri Lankan cricket captain Kumar Sangakkara on Saturday tweeted a video of protesters outside president Gotabaya Rakapaksa's residence in Colombo. The former wicketkeeper-batsman's tweet has garnered nearly 5,000 likes and has been retweeted by about 900 Twitter users. Sri Lanka is witnessing the largest protests calling for the resignation of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has reportedly fled amid the stir. Sangakkara's teammate and former captain, Sanath Jayasuriya always stand with the People of Sri Lanka. And will celebrate victory soon.
-
Sri Lanka crisis: Protesters storm president's home, cool off in swimming pool
Thousands of protesters demanding the resignation of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa breached security barricades and entered his official residence, braving tear gas and water cannons as the leader left the compound. His secretary Gamini Senarath said he could not contact the leader currently and didn't know his whereabouts. A video that surfaced on social media shows a sea of protesters storming the presidential palace in Colombo.
