Home / World News / UK health regulator approves Moderna Covid-19 shot for 12- to 17-year-olds
Moderna's vaccine was recommended for use in adolescents by European regulators in July and is awaiting US authorisation.(AP)
Moderna's vaccine was recommended for use in adolescents by European regulators in July and is awaiting US authorisation.(AP)
world news

UK health regulator approves Moderna Covid-19 shot for 12- to 17-year-olds

The approval comes more than two months after Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine got regulatory nod for use in children aged 12 to 15.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 06:07 PM IST

Britain's health regulator has approved Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 17 years, it said on Tuesday.

The approval comes more than two months after Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine got regulatory nod for use in children aged 12 to 15.

Moderna's vaccine was recommended for use in adolescents by European regulators in July and is awaiting US authorisation. It is currently approved for people over the age of 18 in the UK.

Britain's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) gave the go ahead on Aug. 4 for 16- and 17-year-olds to get their first dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine ahead of schools returning in September.

JCVI will make a decision on whether the vaccine will be deployed or not.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
moderna inc united kingdom
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.