UK hospital told to prepare for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine in November: Report
Staff at a major London hospital trust have been told to be ready to receive the first batches of the vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc, The Sun newspaper reported on Monday.world Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 17:46 IST
Staff at a major London hospital trust have been told to be ready to receive the first batches of the vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc, The Sun newspaper reported on Monday.
The Sun said the hospital was told to prepare for the vaccine from the “week commencing the 2 November.”
tags
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
trending topics