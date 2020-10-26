e-paper
UK hospital told to prepare for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine in November: Report

Staff at a major London hospital trust have been told to be ready to receive the first batches of the vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc, The Sun newspaper reported on Monday.

world Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 17:46 IST
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
The Sun said the hospital was told to prepare for the vaccine from the “week commencing the 2 November.”
The Sun said the hospital was told to prepare for the vaccine from the “week commencing the 2 November.”(File photo for representation)
         

