Home / World News / UK minister says no plans to add all of Europe to travel "red-list"
world news

UK minister says no plans to add all of Europe to travel "red-list"

"We don't know... we've got to protect this country and the progress that we've made, but at the same time I totally understand that lots of people want to travel abroad this summer," Hancock said.
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:58 PM IST
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock gives an update on the COVID-19 pandemic at a virtual news conference at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain February 8, 2021. Undocumented migrants in Britain will still be able to get COVID vaccines without being subject to status checks, the government said on Monday. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)

There are no plans for travellers from Europe to be added to Britain's travel "red-list" with mandatory quarantine in hotels on arrival, health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday, in the face of rising infections on the continent.

"We don't have any plans to do that... we don't rule it out but we don't have plans to do that now," Hancock told LBC radio, adding he was unsure whether travel would be able to resume by July.

"We don't know... we've got to protect this country and the progress that we've made, but at the same time I totally understand that lots of people want to travel abroad this summer."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP