UK officially proscribes Russia's Wagner as terrorist organisation

Britain on Friday officially proscribed the Russian mercenary Wagner Group as a terrorist organisation, after announcing the move last week, which will make it illegal to be a member or to support it.

Members of the Wagner Group military company sit atop of a tank on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.(AP)

