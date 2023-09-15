Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / UK officially proscribes Russia's Wagner as terrorist organisation

UK officially proscribes Russia's Wagner as terrorist organisation

Reuters | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Sep 15, 2023 06:14 PM IST

Britain on Friday officially proscribed the Russian mercenary Wagner Group as a terrorist organisation, after announcing the move last week.

Britain on Friday officially proscribed the Russian mercenary Wagner Group as a terrorist organisation, after announcing the move last week, which will make it illegal to be a member or to support it.

Members of the Wagner Group military company sit atop of a tank on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.(AP)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Topics
russia wagner group uk
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP