United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Wednesday that there were “strong indications” that Iran was involved in the suspicious incident that happened at UK's RAF Fairford airbase which triggered a massive bomb scare and led to the arrest of five British nationals.

The investigation into a suspected terror plot near a British airbase used by US forces to strike Iran was mired in confusion after reports suggested that no explosives were found in vehicles seized at the site of the incident. (File Photo/REUTERS)

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“There are strong indications that Iran played a part in what happened over the weekend at RAF Fairford, but of course it remains an ongoing, complex, and serious police investigation," Burnham said in an interview with the BBC in an interview.

Also read: UK air base probe deepens: Reports suggest no explosives found at RAF, US claims foreign state involved

RAF Fairford is a UK airbase which is operated by the United States military and was used during the ongoing war in Iran.

The UK PM added that they are working with US officials to carry out a probe into the incident. “And of course, we are working closely with our colleagues in the United States of America," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He said that British officials have been “talking to counterparts in the United States all week to explain what is happening here, how things are being done.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that British officials have been “talking to counterparts in the United States all week to explain what is happening here, how things are being done.” {{/usCountry}}

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“I have complete confidence in the way British security services are handling this,” he added.

Also read: Did UK already know of RAF Fairford suspected bomb plot? What defence secretary said

Iran has denied any involvement in the incident.

On Sunday, five British men were arrested on terror charges after after three white vans were discovered near the RAF Fairford airbase. However, the five men, all London-based Britons in their mid-20s, were released on bail on Monday, a move which was later slammed by United States President Donald Trump.

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“I’m surprised that they released them, I wouldn’t have done that,” Trump told reporters on Monday.

The UK police said that they did not find any explosives in the vans, but did find petrol.

The airbase, which lies 160 kilometers west of London, is operated by the US and has been used for America's multiple operations in the Middle East, including the ongoing war with Iran.