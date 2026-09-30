UK PM Andy Burnham says ‘strong indications’ Iran played part in RAF Fairford airbase scare

United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Wednesday that there were “strong indications” that Iran was involved in the suspicious incident that happened at UK's RAF Fairford airbase which triggered a massive bomb scare and led to the arrest of five British nationals.
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“There are strong indications that Iran played a part in what happened over the weekend at RAF Fairford, but of course it remains an ongoing, complex, and serious police investigation," Burnham said in an interview with the BBC in an interview.
On Sunday, five British men were arrested on terror charges after after three white vans were discovered near the RAF Fairford airbase. However, the five men, all London-based Britons in their mid-20s, were released on bail on Monday, a move which was later slammed by United States President Donald Trump.
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“I’m surprised that they released them, I wouldn’t have done that,” Trump told reporters on Monday.
The UK police said that they did not find any explosives in the vans, but did find petrol.
The airbase, which lies 160 kilometers west of London, is operated by the US and has been used for America's multiple operations in the Middle East, including the ongoing war with Iran.
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