UK PM Boris Johnson cancels India visit due to current Covid-19 situation

UK prime minister Boris Johnson has cancelled his visit to India owing to the current coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the country. The UK premier was scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi this month. The visit was confirmed by both nations but there was no formal announcement of any itinerary.

Boris Johnson's visit was scheduled to begin from April 26 and it was expected that the UK PM will visit Mumbai and Pune. People familiar with the developments told HT on Wednesday that the trip duration has been shortened and plan for stopovers have been scrapped owing to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in India.