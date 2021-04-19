Home / World News / UK PM Boris Johnson cancels India visit due to current Covid-19 situation
world news

UK PM Boris Johnson cancels India visit due to current Covid-19 situation

UK PM Boris Johnson cancels India visit due to current Covid-19 situation
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Boris Johnson cancels India visit.(AFP)

UK prime minister Boris Johnson has cancelled his visit to India owing to the current coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the country. The UK premier was scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi this month. The visit was confirmed by both nations but there was no formal announcement of any itinerary.

Boris Johnson's visit was scheduled to begin from April 26 and it was expected that the UK PM will visit Mumbai and Pune. People familiar with the developments told HT on Wednesday that the trip duration has been shortened and plan for stopovers have been scrapped owing to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uk pm boris johnson prime minister narendra modi coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP