UK PM Boris Johnson hails ‘extraordinary life’ of Prince Philip, offers condolences to Queen Elizabeth II

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday offered condolence to Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family after Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died aged 99. Johnson said in a statement that Prince Philip helped steer the royal family and the monarchy like an “expert carriage driver” and earned the affection of generations in the United Kingdom as well as around the world.

“He was an environmentalist, and a champion of the natural world long before it was fashionable,” Johnson said.

Earlier, Buckingham Palace had announced that the Duke of Edinburgh passed away peacefully on Friday morning at Windsor Castle. “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the palace said in a statement.

Philip had been isolating with the Queen at Windsor Castle since the start of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic last year. Philip spent four weeks in hospital earlier this year and returned to Windsor on March 16 following what was described as a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition.

Johnson hailed Philip for shaping and inspiring the lives of countless young people with his Duke of Edinburgh awards scheme and for his steadfast support to the Queen, Britain's longest-serving monarch. The British prime minister also mentioned Prince Philip’s contribution during World War II and his application of ethic of service “throughout the unprecedented changes” of the post-war era.

"We remember the Duke for all of this and above all for his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen. Not just as her consort, by her side every day of her reign, but as her husband, her ‘strength and stay’, of more than 70 years,” said Johnson.

"So we mourn today with Her Majesty The Queen, we offer our condolences to her and to all her family and we give thanks, as a nation and a Kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," he added.