UK PM fires Conservative chairman over unpaid tax probe
Published on Jan 29, 2023 03:01 PM IST
Rishi Sunak Sunak fired the party chief following a scandal that cast doubt on the premier's own judgement and vows of integrity.
AFP | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday fired Conservative party chairman Nadhim Zahawi after an inquiry into Zahawi's tax affairs found a "serious breach" of ministerial rules, the government said.
"As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majesty's Government," Sunak wrote in a publicly released letter to his Iraqi-born ally, following a scandal that cast doubt on the premier's own judgement and vows of integrity.
