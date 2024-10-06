Menu Explore
UK PM Keir Starmer's chief of staff resigns, takes up new post in Labour govt

Reuters |
Oct 06, 2024 06:02 PM IST

Sue Gray will take up a new post as Starmer's envoy for the regions and nations, the prime minister's office said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's chief of staff Sue Gray has resigned just over three months after the Labour Party won a parliamentary election, after rumours about in-fighting in Starmer's team.

(FILES) Chief of Staff to Britain's opposition Labour Party leader, Sue Gray, listens to a speaker on the third day of the annual Labour Party conference in Liverpool, northwest England, on October 10, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
(FILES) Chief of Staff to Britain's opposition Labour Party leader, Sue Gray, listens to a speaker on the third day of the annual Labour Party conference in Liverpool, northwest England, on October 10, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

"In recent weeks it has become clear to me that intense commentary around my position risked becoming a distraction to the government's vital work of change," Gray said in a statement.

Gray will take up a new post as Starmer's envoy for the regions and nations, the prime minister's office said.

Gray will be replaced by Morgan McSweeney who previously was chief adviser to the prime minister, it said.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election, politics,crime, along with national affairs.
