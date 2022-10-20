UK PM Liz Truss urges focus on 'priorities' after 'difficult day'
Published on Oct 20, 2022 04:58 PM IST
UK political crisis: "The prime minister acknowledges yesterday was a difficult day," the spokesman said after Liz Truss faced opposition jibes.
AFP |
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss recognises she just had a "difficult day", but wants the government to focus on its priorities, her official spokesman said Thursday.
"The prime minister acknowledges yesterday was a difficult day," the spokesman said after Truss faced opposition jibes, MPs' rebellion and the resignation of a key minister. Truss wants the government to focus "less on politics" and more on "delivering priorities", he added.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics