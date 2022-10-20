Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / UK PM Liz Truss urges focus on 'priorities' after 'difficult day'

UK PM Liz Truss urges focus on 'priorities' after 'difficult day'

world news
Published on Oct 20, 2022 04:58 PM IST

UK political crisis: "The prime minister acknowledges yesterday was a difficult day," the spokesman said after Liz Truss faced opposition jibes.

Liz Truss: Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss.(AFP)
AFP |

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss recognises she just had a "difficult day", but wants the government to focus on its priorities, her official spokesman said Thursday.

"The prime minister acknowledges yesterday was a difficult day," the spokesman said after Truss faced opposition jibes, MPs' rebellion and the resignation of a key minister. Truss wants the government to focus "less on politics" and more on "delivering priorities", he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
uk government
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP