UK PM Liz Truss urges focus on 'priorities' after 'difficult day'

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss recognises she just had a "difficult day", but wants the government to focus on its priorities, her official spokesman said Thursday.

"The prime minister acknowledges yesterday was a difficult day," the spokesman said after Truss faced opposition jibes, MPs' rebellion and the resignation of a key minister. Truss wants the government to focus "less on politics" and more on "delivering priorities", he added.

