UK PM Liz Truss' warning to rebel lawmakers: Expect disciplinary action

Updated on Oct 20, 2022 02:00 PM IST

Liz Truss: Lawmakers openly rowed and jostled in parliament on Wednesday amid confusion over whether a vote on fracking was a confidence vote in her administration.

Liz Truss: Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss.(AFP)
British Prime Minister Liz Truss has promised to take disciplinary action against lawmakers who abstained or failed to vote with her Conservative party in a vote about fracking amid a total breakdown of unity and discipline.

Lawmakers openly rowed and jostled in parliament on Wednesday amid confusion over whether a vote on fracking was a confidence vote in her administration.

There were reports — later contradicted — that the government’s chief whip, who is in charge of parliamentary enforcer, had resigned.

"The whips will now be speaking to Conservative MPs who failed to support the government," a government spokesperson said. "Those without a reasonable excuse for failing to vote with the government can expect proportionate disciplinary action."

