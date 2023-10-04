Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / UK PM Rishi Sunak calls for more arms, support for Ukraine

UK PM Rishi Sunak calls for more arms, support for Ukraine

Reuters |
Oct 04, 2023 05:23 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine war: “If we give President Volodymyr Zelenskiy the tools, the Ukrainians will finish the job,” the British prime minister said.

Russia-Ukraine war: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called on Britain's international allies to provide Ukraine with the means to help it win its war against Russia.

Russia-Ukraine War: Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.(AP)

"If we give President Volodymyr Zelenskiy the tools, the Ukrainians will finish the job," he told the Conservative Party conference on Wednesday.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rishi sunak ukraine war britain
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP