UK PM Rishi Sunak calls for more arms, support for Ukraine
Reuters |
Russia-Ukraine war: “If we give President Volodymyr Zelenskiy the tools, the Ukrainians will finish the job,” the British prime minister said.
Russia-Ukraine war: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called on Britain's international allies to provide Ukraine with the means to help it win its war against Russia.
"If we give President Volodymyr Zelenskiy the tools, the Ukrainians will finish the job," he told the Conservative Party conference on Wednesday.
