UK PM, Rwanda's Kagame reaffirm commitment to migration agreement: Sunak's office

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Rwandan President Paul Kagame spoke on Wednesday and reiterated their commitment to make their migration partnership work, Sunak's office said after a UK Supreme Court ruling that the policy was unlawful.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak outside No. 10 Downing Street. (Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Both leaders reiterated their firm commitment to making our migration partnership work and agreed to take the necessary steps to ensure this is a robust and lawful policy and to stop the boats as soon as possible," a spokesperson for Sunak's office said following the call.