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UK PM Starmer condemns antisemitic stabbing of 2 men near synagogue

UK PM Starmer condemns antisemitic stabbing of 2 men near synagogue

Updated on: Apr 29, 2026 06:48 pm IST
PTI |
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London, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday led condemnations of an antisemitic attack in north-west London, which involved two men being stabbed after a knifeman was seen running down a street near a synagogue.

UK PM Starmer condemns antisemitic stabbing of 2 men near synagogue

The Metropolitan Police said Counter-Terror officers are leading an investigation after a 45-year-old male suspect was Tasered and arrested.

Jewish volunteer patrol group Shomrim said the man was seen running along Golders Green Road armed with a knife, attempting to stab Jewish members of the public.

Two male victims were stabbed and are stable as they were treated by non-profit emergency medical service Hatzola, the Hebrew word for rescue.

"The antisemitic attack in Golders Green is utterly appalling," said Starmer.

"Attacks on our Jewish community are attacks on Britain. Thank you to Shomrim, Hatzola and the police for acting swiftly. Those responsible will be brought to justice," he said.

The Met Police said the suspect also attempted to stab police officers before being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

"There has been an appalling attack on two Jewish Londoners in Golders Green," said London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

"London's Jewish community have been the target of a series of shocking antisemitic attacks. There must be absolutely no place for antisemitism in society. The Met have stepped up high visibility patrols in the area," he said.

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood also condemned the "abhorrent attack", with Opposition Leader Kemi Badenoch describing it as an "epidemic of violence against Jewish people" which is now a "national emergency".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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