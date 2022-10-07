UK PM Truss sacks trade minister Burns over allegations of serious misconduct

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Oct 07, 2022 09:32 PM IST

Conor Burns, a minister at the trade department in UK was asked to leave the government following allegations of serious misconduct.

Prime Minister Liz Truss is clear that all ministers should maintain the high standards of behaviour.(REUTERS)
Reuters | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday sacked Conor Burns, a minister at the trade department, following allegations of serious misconduct, her office said on Friday.

"Following a complaint of serious misconduct, the Prime Minister has asked Conor Burns MP to leave the government with immediate effect," a spokesperson for Truss's office said.

"The Prime Minister took direct action on being informed of this allegation and is clear that all ministers should maintain the high standards of behaviour - as the public rightly expects."

