UK police rearrest 2 men suspected of assisting Iran over alleged plot at US air base

British police on Tuesday rearrested two men on suspicion of assisting Iran's intelligence service in connection with a suspected plot targeting a US-run air base in England last month, according to The Associated Press.

Police have been investigating a suspected terror plot on September 27 targeting RAF Fairford, a US-run air base in western England that was used to launch strikes against Iran during this year's war. (Representative Image/AFP)

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Counter Terrorism Policing said the men, a 24-year-old British national and a 25-year-old dual UK-Iranian national, were arrested under the National Security Act.

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The two men had been arrested earlier and released on bail pending further investigation.

Police have been investigating a suspected terror plot on September 27 targeting RAF Fairford, a US-run air base in western England that was used to launch strikes against Iran during this year's war.