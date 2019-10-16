UK police try to track gold toilet ‘America’; 5 held on suspicion of burglary

world

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:12 IST

Five people have been arrested so far by the UK police trying to track down a stolen solid gold toilet named ‘America’ and valued at USD 6 million, a media report said on Wednesday. A 35-year-old man, a 34-year-old man, and a 36-year-old woman, all from Oxford, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit a burglary, police said on Wednesday. Two men have previously been arrested on suspicion of burglary, the BBC reported.

Detectives are still looking for the artwork valued at USD 6 million (4.8 million pounds), which was taken in a raid at Blenheim Palace in the early hours of September 14.

A 66-year-old man from Evesham arrested on the same day as the theft was released on bail, and a 36-year-old man from Cheltenham was released under investigation, the report said.

The latest three to be arrested remain in police custody.

The palace’s insurance company Fine Art Specie Adjusters said up to 100,000 pounds could be paid out as a reward for the luxurious loo’s safe return.

The working toilet, named America, was part of an exhibition by Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan, and visitors had been invited to use it.

The burglary caused “significant damage and flooding” because the toilet was plumbed into the building, police said.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 22:12 IST