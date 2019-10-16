e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

UK police try to track gold toilet ‘America’; 5 held on suspicion of burglary

The Blenheim palace’s insurance company Fine Art Specie Adjusters said up to 100,000 pounds could be paid out as a reward for the luxurious loo’s safe return.

world Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
London
Thieves have stolen the solid gold toilet worth up to 1 million pounds from Blenheim Palace.
Thieves have stolen the solid gold toilet worth up to 1 million pounds from Blenheim Palace.(AP Photo)
         

Five people have been arrested so far by the UK police trying to track down a stolen solid gold toilet named ‘America’ and valued at USD 6 million, a media report said on Wednesday. A 35-year-old man, a 34-year-old man, and a 36-year-old woman, all from Oxford, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit a burglary, police said on Wednesday. Two men have previously been arrested on suspicion of burglary, the BBC reported.

Detectives are still looking for the artwork valued at USD 6 million (4.8 million pounds), which was taken in a raid at Blenheim Palace in the early hours of September 14.

A 66-year-old man from Evesham arrested on the same day as the theft was released on bail, and a 36-year-old man from Cheltenham was released under investigation, the report said.

The latest three to be arrested remain in police custody.

The palace’s insurance company Fine Art Specie Adjusters said up to 100,000 pounds could be paid out as a reward for the luxurious loo’s safe return.

The working toilet, named America, was part of an exhibition by Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan, and visitors had been invited to use it.

The burglary caused “significant damage and flooding” because the toilet was plumbed into the building, police said.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 22:12 IST

tags
top news
Terrorists kill Punjab-based fruit trader, injure another in Kashmir
Terrorists kill Punjab-based fruit trader, injure another in Kashmir
Some parties open to compromise solution: Land for temple to save mosques elsewhere
Some parties open to compromise solution: Land for temple to save mosques elsewhere
Narendra in Delhi, Devendra in Mumbai is the formula for success: PM Modi
Narendra in Delhi, Devendra in Mumbai is the formula for success: PM Modi
Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya, UP cancels leave of all field officers
Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya, UP cancels leave of all field officers
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
UK Cop try to track gold toilet ‘America’; 5 held on suspicion of burglary
UK Cop try to track gold toilet ‘America’; 5 held on suspicion of burglary
Ganguly’s response to Harbhajan’s tweet will transport you to the 2000s
Ganguly’s response to Harbhajan’s tweet will transport you to the 2000s
PMC Bank scam: ‘Trying best to return money’, says Mumbai’s EOW DCP after 3 die
PMC Bank scam: ‘Trying best to return money’, says Mumbai’s EOW DCP after 3 die
trending topics
Ayodhya HearingKarwa Chauth 2019Happy Birthday Hema MaliniRedmi Note 8 ProAlia BhattKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News