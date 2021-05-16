Home / World News / UK races to test, vaccinate as B.1.167 variant spreads
world news

UK races to test, vaccinate as B.1.167 variant spreads

Cases of a strain first detected in India have more than doubled in a week, defying a sharp nationwide downward trend in infections won by months of restrictions and a rapid vaccination campaign.
Agencies | , London, Frankfurt
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 02:51 AM IST
More than two-thirds of British adults have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 37% have had both doses.(Bloomberg)

Britain deployed public health officials, supported by the army, to distribute coronavirus tests door-to-door in two northern England towns on Saturday in an effort to contain a fast-spreading variant that threatens plans to lift all lockdown restrictions next month.

Cases of a strain first detected in India have more than doubled in a week, defying a sharp nationwide downward trend in infections won by months of restrictions and a rapid vaccination campaign.

The government’s Scientific Group for Emergencies (SAGE) says the variant detected in India, formally known as B.1.617.2, could be up to 50% more transmissible than one first recorded in southeast England last year that is now the UK’s dominant strain. But they say there is a high level of uncertainty about the exact figure.

“If the virus is significantly more transmissible, we are likely to face some hard choices,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday. “I have to level with you that this could be a serious disruption to our progress.”

He said the next stage of lockdown-easing measures would take place as planned on Monday, but warned the variant might delay plans to lift all restrictions, including social distancing and face-covering rules, on June 21.

More than two-thirds of British adults have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 37% have had both doses.

The government is shortening the gap between doses for people over 50 from 12 to eight weeks in a bid to give them more protection.

Meanwhile, Germany’s health agency has reclassified Britain as a coronavirus “risk area” over concerns about the spread of the variant detected in India, but travellers will still be able to avoid quarantine under updated rules.

Britain deployed public health officials, supported by the army, to distribute coronavirus tests door-to-door in two northern England towns on Saturday in an effort to contain a fast-spreading variant that threatens plans to lift all lockdown restrictions next month.

Cases of a strain first detected in India have more than doubled in a week, defying a sharp nationwide downward trend in infections won by months of restrictions and a rapid vaccination campaign.

The government’s Scientific Group for Emergencies (SAGE) says the variant detected in India, formally known as B.1.617.2, could be up to 50% more transmissible than one first recorded in southeast England last year that is now the UK’s dominant strain. But they say there is a high level of uncertainty about the exact figure.

“If the virus is significantly more transmissible, we are likely to face some hard choices,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday. “I have to level with you that this could be a serious disruption to our progress.”

He said the next stage of lockdown-easing measures would take place as planned on Monday, but warned the variant might delay plans to lift all restrictions, including social distancing and face-covering rules, on June 21.

More than two-thirds of British adults have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 37% have had both doses.

The government is shortening the gap between doses for people over 50 from 12 to eight weeks in a bid to give them more protection.

Meanwhile, Germany’s health agency has reclassified Britain as a coronavirus “risk area” over concerns about the spread of the variant detected in India, but travellers will still be able to avoid quarantine under updated rules.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch how this leopard at a zoo reacts to a little girl and her stuffed cat

‘Slash’ jeans are a thing and tweeple have thoughts. Seen them yet?

Friends Reunion-inspired advisory post by Mumbai Police impresses netizens

Teacher wears special dress decorated by second graders, netizens love it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP