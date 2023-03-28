Ahead of Biden's visit, UK raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to 'severe'
The domestic spy agency MI5 now judged that the threat of an attack had gone from "substantial" to "severe", meaning an incident is judged "highly likely", Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said.
The UK government Tuesday raised the terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland to "severe", ahead of an expected visit by US President Joe Biden to mark the 25th anniversary of a landmark peace accord.
