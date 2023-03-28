Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ahead of Biden's visit, UK raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to 'severe'

AFP | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Mar 28, 2023 05:19 PM IST

The domestic spy agency MI5 now judged that the threat of an attack had gone from "substantial" to "severe", meaning an incident is judged "highly likely", Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said.

The UK government Tuesday raised the terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland to "severe", ahead of an expected visit by US President Joe Biden to mark the 25th anniversary of a landmark peace accord.

A forensic officer from Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) works at the scene of the Youth Sport Omagh sports complex on Killyclogher Road area, where off-duty PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot, in Omagh, Northern Ireland February 23. (REUTERS)

