UK sanctions British accountant over alleged Russian ship deals

The UK sanctioned an English accountant for allegedly helping Russia expand the fleet of tankers it uses to covertly ship crude around the globe. It's part of a broader effort by the UK and European Union to clamp down on Russia's use of a so-called shadow fleet to evade sanctions against its oil sector.

The British government added John Michael Ormerod, a UK national, two Russian ship captains, 18 vessels and 46 financial institutions to its sanctions list, according to a notice Tuesday.

It’s part of a broader effort by the UK and European Union to clamp down on Russia’s use of a so-called shadow fleet to evade sanctions against its oil sector.

The UK is also working lower the $60 per barrel price cap on Russian crude exports, according to the notice.