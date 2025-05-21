Menu Explore
UK sanctions British accountant over alleged Russian ship deals

Bloomberg |
May 21, 2025 03:11 AM IST

The UK government sanctioned John Michael Ormerod, 2 Russian ship captains, 18 vessels, and 46 financial institutions, adding them to its sanctions list.

The UK sanctioned an English accountant for allegedly helping Russia expand the fleet of tankers it uses to covertly ship crude around the globe.

It’s part of a broader effort by the UK and European Union to clamp down on Russia’s use of a so-called shadow fleet to evade sanctions against its oil sector. (File) (Pic used for representation)(AFP)

The British government added John Michael Ormerod, a UK national, two Russian ship captains, 18 vessels and 46 financial institutions to its sanctions list, according to a notice Tuesday. 

It’s part of a broader effort by the UK and European Union to clamp down on Russia’s use of a so-called shadow fleet to evade sanctions against its oil sector. 

The UK is also working lower the $60 per barrel price cap on Russian crude exports, according to the notice.

