Home / World News / UK says more than 20 million people have received Covid-19 shot
world news

UK says more than 20 million people have received Covid-19 shot

"A magnificent achievement for the country," Hancock said on Twitter. "The vaccine is our route out. When you get the call, get the jab!"
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Britain has rolled out Europe's fastest Covid-19 vaccination programme, raising the prospect of a lifting of its current lockdown restrictions between now and the end of June.(AP)

More than 20 million people across the United Kingdom have now received a Covid-19 shot, Britain's health minister, Matt Hancock, said on Sunday.

"A magnificent achievement for the country," Hancock said on Twitter. "The vaccine is our route out. When you get the call, get the jab!"

Britain has rolled out Europe's fastest Covid-19 vaccination programme, raising the prospect of a lifting of its current lockdown restrictions between now and the end of June.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP