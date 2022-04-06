Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / UK studies new XE variant of Covid-19 as India reports first case
world news

UK studies new XE variant of Covid-19 as India reports first case

The XE variant has also been detected in Thailand and New Zealand. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said further data is required before more can be said about the mutation.
A resident receives a Covid-19 booster shot at a vaccine clinic inside Trinity Evangelic Lutheran Church in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, US.(Bloomberg)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 06:40 PM IST
PTI |

A new Covid-19 variant called XE has been found in the UK, which is a mutation of strains of the Omicron variant, and early indications suggest it could be around 10 per cent more transmissible than other Omicron mutations, it emerged on Tuesday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is studying XE — a mutation of the BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron strains — and as of March 22, 637 XE cases had been detected in England, according to official figures. Professor Susan Hopkins, the UKHSA's chief medical advisor, said such variants are known as “recombinant” and usually die off "relatively quickly".

"So far there is not enough evidence to draw conclusions about transmissibility, severity or vaccine effectiveness," Hopkins told ‘The Sun’.

As of March 16, XE had a growth rate 9.8 per cent above that of the so-called stealth BA.2 Omicron variant — already known to be highly transmissible, the UKHSA said.

The agency cautioned that "as this estimate has not remained consistent as new data have been added, it cannot yet be interpreted as an estimate of growth advantage for the recombinant."

RELATED STORIES

"Numbers were too small for the XE recombinant to be analysed by region," the UKHSA said.

According to the agency, while there are signs of “community transmission” of XE in England, it remains less than 1 per cent of the totally sequenced coronavirus cases.

The XE variant has also been detected in Thailand and New Zealand. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said further data is required before more can be said about the mutation.

It said: "Early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of 10 per cent as compared to BA.2.

"However this finding requires further confirmation. XE belongs to the Omicron variant until significant differences in transmission and disease characteristics, including severity, may be reported."

There is no evidence XE is any more serious in disease severity, with all Omicron variants so far shown to be less severe. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP