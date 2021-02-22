Home / World News / UK temporarily bans some Boeing 777s from its airspace after Denver incident
UK temporarily bans some Boeing 777s from its airspace after Denver incident

"After issues this weekend, Boeing B777s with Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 series engines will be temporarily banned from entering the UK airspace," UK transport minister Grant Shapps said on twitter on Monday.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:45 PM IST
In this file photo a Boeing 777/200 of United Airlines is seen at the gate at Denver International Airport (DIA) on July 30, 2020, in Denver, Colorado.(AFP)

Britain temporarily banned Boeing 777 aircraft with Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines from entering its airspace after a jet with that type of engine shed debris over Denver, in the United States, at the weekend.

Britain's regulator, the Civil Aviation Authority, noted on twitter that the particular configuration is not used by any UK airlines. It is operated by airlines in the U.S., Japan and South Korea, where authorities have also stopped its use, it said.

