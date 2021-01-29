IND USA
UK to publish assessment of trans-pacific trade bloc before negotiations start

The decision to apply before setting out the benefits of joining was criticised by opponents worried the government would rush into trade deals to compensate for leaving the European Union.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:11 PM IST
“The government is committed to transparency and will ensure that parliamentarians, UK citizens and businesses have access to information on our trade negotiations," the spokeswoman said. (Representative Image)(AP)

Britain's trade department said it would publish its assessment of joining a trans-Pacific trading bloc before negotiations began, responding to a Reuters report that the analysis would not be published before application as originally promised.

"In line with our transparency commitments, we will publish the response to the Consultation, our Outline Approach and Scoping Assessment before CPTPP (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership) negotiations begin,” a spokeswoman for the department said.

The documents had initially been due for publication before Britain submitted its application.

“The government is committed to transparency and will ensure that parliamentarians, UK citizens and businesses have access to information on our trade negotiations," the spokeswoman said.

