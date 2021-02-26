Home / World News / UK top court says runaway schoolgirl who joined IS poses 'security risk', cannot return to Britain
world news

UK top court says runaway schoolgirl who joined IS poses 'security risk', cannot return to Britain

Shamima Begum left London in 2015 when she was 15 and went to Syria via Turkey with two schoolfriends where she married an IS fighter.
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:36 PM IST
In this file photo taken on February 22, 2015, Renu Begum, eldest sister of missing British girl Shamima Begum, holds a picture of her sister while being interviewed by the media in central London.(AFP)

A British-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Islamic State should not be allowed to return to Britain to challenge the government taking away her citizenship because she poses a security risk, the UK's Supreme Court ruled on Friday.

Shamima Begum left London in 2015 when she was 15 and went to Syria via Turkey with two schoolfriends where she married an IS fighter.

Begum, 21, who is being held in a detention camp in Syria, was stripped her of her British citizenship in 2019 but the Court of Appeal previously agreed she could only have a fair appeal of that decision if she were allowed back to Britain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shamima begum united kingdom
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP