Helicopter crashes into kindergarten, a building in Ukraine's Brovary. Video

An helicopter crashed into a building in the Ukrainian town of Brovary near Kyiv, news agency Reuters reported. Emergency services rushed to the scene, a presidential aide said and checks were being made on the casualties.

Videos shared widely on social media showed the burning building after the helicopter or drone- which could not be independently verified by Hindustan Times- crashed into a nursery building.

"We are finding out information about casualties and the circumstances," the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, wrote on the Telegram messaging app, as per Reuters.

