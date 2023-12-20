Ukraine says 'mouse fever' outbreak reported in Russia troops: ‘Eyes bleeding…'

Ukraine claimed that a disease that causes people to bleed from their eyes, suffer with severe headaches and vomit several times a day is "mowing down" Russian troops. Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate reported an outbreak of so-called mouse fever among Russian units in Kupyansk. Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian serviceman fires a mortar toward Russian troops at a position in a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine.(Reuters)

The disease is a type of streptococcal infection and transmits to humans through direct contact with rodents or by inhaling their faeces.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Several symptoms include “severe headache, body temperature rising to 40 degrees, rashes and redness, decreased blood pressure, haemorrhages in the eyes, nausea and vomiting several times a day”, Ukraine said. The agency claimed complaints about the outbreak have been ignored by Russian commanders.

Russian is considering this an excuse from soldiers to avoid fighting, Ukraine claimed.

"In the Kupyansk direction of the front of the occupiers, mouse fever is mowing down en masse," it said as per Sky News, adding, "As a result, mouse fever significantly reduced the fighting ability of Russian rats."

This comes as Kremlin said that Russia sees no current basis for holding negotiations to end its 22-month war in Ukraine.

“For us the idea of negotiations is not relevant,” Dmitry Peskov said, adding, “We have repeated many times that there are no grounds for these talks.”

“There’ll be peace when we achieve our goals,” he said.

The sides can “either come to an agreement or resolve it by force. This is what we will strive for," he asserted.