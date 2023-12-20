close_game
News / World News / Steal(th) much? On a flight to Singapore, a Chinese national stole $23,000

Steal(th) much? On a flight to Singapore, a Chinese national stole $23,000

Mallika Soni
Dec 20, 2023

An airline spokesperson told CNN that it “was aware of an incident” that occurred on board a flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Singapore.

A Chinese national has been charged with theft after allegedly stealing more than $23,000 in cash from three fellow passengers while on a flight from Vietnam to Singapore, CNN reported. The man was identified in court charge sheets as Zhang Xiuqiang- a 52-year-old Chinese national. He had been on board the flight operated by Scoot- the budget carrier of Singapore Airlines.

The man was identified in court charge sheets as Zhang Xiuqiang- a 52-year-old Chinese national.
The man was identified in court charge sheets as Zhang Xiuqiang- a 52-year-old Chinese national.(Representational)

An airline spokesperson told CNN that it “was aware of an incident” that occurred on board a flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Singapore.

“Our cabin crew was alerted by a passenger to a suspected theft in the cabin and activated the Airport Police Division,” the spokesperson said, adding, “The involved passengers were escorted off the aircraft by airport authorities for further investigation."

The carrier said that it was unable to provide further details about the case. It also said that it had warned crew and passengers to remain vigilant on board.

“Our operating crew are trained to be vigilant and alert authorities of any suspicious behaviour on board our flights,” it said, continuing, “We also advise our customers to safeguard their valuables at all times.”

