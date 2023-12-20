close_game
Imran Khan's party says he will contest Pakistan elections: 'Workers in jail…'

Imran Khan's party says he will contest Pakistan elections: ‘Workers in jail…'

ByMallika Soni
Dec 20, 2023 07:40 PM IST

Pakistan Elections: Imran Khan was convicted by a court in Islamabad in the Toshakhana corruption case in August this year.

Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan will contest the general elections from at least three constituencies, his party announced. The 71-year-old former cricketer-turned politician was convicted by a court in Islamabad in the Toshakhana corruption case in August this year. This meant that he was disqualified from contesting elections for five years. Although, the Islamabad High Court later suspended his three-year sentence. Imran Khan still remains in jail in other cases.

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan.(Reuters)
Pakistan Elections: Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan.(Reuters)

"Imran Khan sahib wants to inform that he will be contesting elections from at least three constituencies of Pakistan," his team said.

The Islamabad High Court will also release its verdict on Imran Khan's petition challenging conviction in the Toshakhana case, they said, adding, “We hope that the judgment will soon be announced because the [election] schedule has been released.”

"As long as the PTI candidates are concerned, our workers in jail, who have rendered sacrifices for the party in this difficult time, would be 100 per cent allotted tickets on a priority basis. The rest of the candidates have also been finalised and their names will be announced soon,” the party said.

Stopping party workers from filing nomination papers was an “undemocratic exercise” and would jeopardise free and fair elections, it said.

