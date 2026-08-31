By Dan Peleschuk

Ukraine defence chief to outline war plan as Kyiv seeks more funds

KYIV, - Ukraine's new defence minister said he would outline a "clear vision" for Kyiv's partners of how his country plans to fight Russia, as the government tries to bring forward part of a European Union loan to help cover a $27 billion military budget deficit.

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Ukraine relies heavily on foreign funds to continue its war effort, now in its fifth year, with the EU committing €90 billion in financing through 2027.

In comments to reporters released on Sunday, Yevhenii Khmara said Kyiv would seek to bring forward part of the €45 billion loan planned for next year, as well as lobby allies for greater contributions and new countries that had not yet given.

"Ukraine will present partners with a clear vision and a clear plan: what tasks the Defence Forces face, what projects are needed for this, what results must be achieved, and within what timeframes," he said.

The EU has earmarked €45 billion each for 2026 and 2027, allowing Ukraine to channel record funds toward defence. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last week that Kyiv had spent more than expected in the first half of the year.

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Khmara took over as defence minister last month from Mykhailo Fedorov, whose dismissal sparked rare wartime protests that prompted Zelenskiy to also fire his unpopular military chief.

A former special-forces commander who led Ukraine's deep-strike campaign against Russia, Khmara said he shared a "common vision" with new top general Mykhailo Drapatyi. He pledged to be receptive to front-line troops and commanders.

"It is the soldiers on the ground who best see what needs to change," he said.

Kyiv is seeking to seize the initiative from Moscow, partly by stepping up long-range drone strikes on Russian oil infrastructure, defence manufacturing and logistics.

But it faces a critical shortage of manpower and air defences to fend off Russian air attacks on Ukrainian cities. Kyiv's military has also faced controversy over abuses and mismanagement in recruitment and on the battlefield.

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Khmara also said Ukraine needs "proper decisions" to preserve lives and a clear vision throughout the ranks for how to fight and end the war.

"This vision must be communicated down the chain to commanders and units carrying out missions at the front every day," he said.

Khmara said Ukraine has tested four potential interceptors to shoot down the jet-powered drones Russia is increasingly firing at Ukraine. The goal, he added, is to eventually be able to produce thousands of units.

Swarms of the high-speed drones have plagued the capital Kyiv for four consecutive days, killing residents, damaging homes and warehouses and upending daily life.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.