Ukraine denies Russia controls Soledar: 'Our units are there'
Russia-Ukraine War: "Our units are there, the town is not under Russian control," the spokesperson, Serhiy Cherevatyi said.
The spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern military command denied on Friday that Russia had seized control of the town of Soledar and said Ukrainian units were still there.
"Our units are there, the town is not under Russian control," the spokesperson, Serhiy Cherevatyi, told Reuters by telephone.
