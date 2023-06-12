Ukraine denounces Russian MH17 'rambling conspiracy theory' at UN court

Lawyers for Ukraine at the top U.N. court on Monday rejected Russia's account of the downing of MH17 as a conspiracy theory, in a case alleging Moscow backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014 and discriminates against ethnic Tatars in Crimea.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kyiv says that Moscow violated a U.N. anti-terrorism treaty by equipping and funding pro-Russian forces, including militias who shot down Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17, killing all 298 passengers and crew in 2014.

Last November, a Dutch court convicted two Russians and a Ukrainian separatist in absentia for their role in the downing of the airliner and sentenced them to life in prison. It found that Russia had "overall control" over the separatist forces.

Russia at the time rejected the decision by the Dutch court. Last week, in hearings before the International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, Russia said Ukraine's MH17 case was based on "nonsense" and offered a host of alternative explanations for what happened.

On Monday, Ukraine's lawyers hit back. One of them, Marney Cheek, told the court it had been "subjected to a rambling conspiracy theory" about the shooting down of MH17 which would be "better relegated to the darkest corners of the internet".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kyiv has accused Russia of being a terrorist state and said it tried to erase the culture of ethnic Tatars and Ukrainians in Crimea.

Russia denies systematic human rights abuses in Ukrainian territory that it occupies. It also says it has met its obligations under the U.N. treaty against financing terrorism. Russia will get a last chance to reply to Ukraine's allegations on Thursday.

The World Court case stems from 2017 and was filed well before the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine. The International Court of Justice is expected to rule on the case before the end of this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON