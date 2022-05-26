Ukraine exhibits ‘burnt out Russian tanks after invaders left it’ amid war

With the war having entered the fourth month, Ukraine has exhibited Russian tanks and military equipment - burned and destroyed - amid the ongoing fighting between troops of both countries. The tanks are on the display in Mykhailivska Square in the capital city of Kyiv. The pictures of the wreckage were tweeted by the Ministry of foreign affairs, Ukraine on Thursday. “The exhibition, of burnt out #Russian tanks and other equipment found in #Kyiv region after the invaders left it, is now open on Mykhailivska Square,” the caption read.

Pictures showed people taking a stroll around the wrecks of Russian tanks. Many were also seen taking pictures of the dilapidated military equipment.

Russia launched the offensive in Ukraine on February 24, shortly after announcing military operations in the East European country. The invasion has since entered the fourth month, with no signs of a let-up in tensions in foresight. Millions of people in war-torn Ukraine have been affected since the war began.

While Russia has termed its actions in Ukraine as “special military operations”, the Western nations have accused its president Vladimir Putin of waging war crimes.

Meanwhile, Russia's defence ministry on Thursday showed footage of an Iskander-K missile launch against an unnamed "military target" in Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

The Iskander is a short-range ballistic missile system that Russian forces have deployed against Ukrainian cities, ammo depots, and other military targets since it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

