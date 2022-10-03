Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ukraine has made 'breakthroughs' in Kherson region: Russian official

world news
Published on Oct 03, 2022 03:30 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "It's tense, let's put it that way," Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed head of Ukraine's Kherson region, said on state television.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian flag waves on a street of the recently liberated village of Vysokopillya, Kherson region.(AFP)
Reuters |

Ukrainian forces have made some breakthroughs in the southern Kherson region and taken control of some settlements, a Russian-installed official said on Monday.

"It's tense, let's put it that way," Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed head of Ukraine's Kherson region, said on state television.

Russia formally moved to annex four Ukrainian territories last week, including Kherson region, but none are fully under the control of Moscow's forces and Ukraine continues to advance in the south.

