Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Ukraine hit by cyberattack, Joe Biden's warning to Russia: Latest updates
world news

Ukraine hit by cyberattack, Joe Biden's warning to Russia: Latest updates

According to media reports, as many as 1,30,000 Russian troops had been amassed near Ukraine's borders. The build-up has triggered one of the deepest crises in East-West relations since the Cold War.
A Ukrainian serviceman carries an NLAW anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation, in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 10:44 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Fears of a Russian invasion in Ukraine continue to soar despite Moscow denying the same. On Tuesday, Russia said it had started pulling its troops from the Ukraine border, even though the Vladimir Putin government refused to answer how many of them were being withdrawn.

This comes amid an alleged cyber attack on government websites with Ukraine raising its fingers towards Russia for the same. United States President Joe Biden said an invasion in Ukraine is still a distinct possibility.

According to media reports, as many as 1,30,000 Russian troops had been amassed near Ukraine's borders. The build-up has triggered one of the deepest crises in East-West relations since the Cold War.

RELATED STORIES

As tensions between both the countries remain high, here are the latest developments:

> The Ukrainian government on Tuesday pointed its fingers at Russia for a cyber attack. Hours after Moscow's announcement of pulling back troops, the Kyiv government said websites of Ukraine's defence ministry and armed forces, as well as two state banks, were hit by a cyberattack that could have origins in Russia.

> The United States said an invasion by Russia is still a distinct possibility. Addressing reporters at the White House, Biden said, “Invasion remains distinctly possible. That's why I've asked several times that all Americans in Ukraine leave now before it's too late to leave safely.” Correlating the current crisis with World War II, Biden said the Second World War was a war of necessity, “but if Russia attacked Ukraine, it would be a war of choice or a war without cause or reason.”

> The US President also urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to step back from war with Ukraine. Biden said if Russia invades Ukraine, the US and its allies are prepared to respond with penalties that are aimed at exacting economic pain and global isolation.

> Meanwhile, Putin said the country does not want a war with Europe, adding the current conflict can be resolved through diplomacy with the West.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
Bappi Lahiri
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming
UP Election 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP