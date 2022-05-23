Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Ukraine parliament bans Russian war symbols
world news

Ukraine parliament bans Russian war symbols

Yaroslav Zheleznyak, an opposition member, announced the decision on the Telegram messaging app.
Ukraine parliament (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)(AP)
Published on May 23, 2022 03:11 AM IST
Reuters |

Ukraine's parliament on Sunday banned the symbols "Z" and "V", used by Russia's military to promote its war in Ukraine but agreed to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's call to allow their use for educational or historic purposes.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak, an opposition member, announced the decision on the Telegram messaging app, saying 313 deputies had voted in favour in the 423-member Verkhovna Rada assembly.

Zelenskiy had vetoed an earlier version of the bill and called for the two symbols to be allowed in displays in museums, libraries, scientific works, re-enactments, textbooks and similar instances.

Neither of the two letters exists in the Russian alphabet. They have been widely used, particularly on Russian military vehicles and equipment, to promote the aims of the conflict.

Also read: 'Forgive me…': Russian soldier to wife of Ukraine civilian he murdered

Moscow calls its invasion of Ukraine a "special military operation" to disarm its neighbour and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

RELATED STORIES

Over the weekend, Russia pummelled positions in the east of Ukraine, pounding the Donbas and Mykolaiv regions with air strikes and artillery fire.

Also read: With Ukraine, climate change in focus, World Economic Forum in Davos to return

The new bill bans the creation of non-governmental organisations using Russian war symbols or undermining Ukraine's sovereignty.

The Ukrainian parliament on Sunday also extended for another 90 days, or until Aug. 23, the period of martial law in the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP