Ukraine PM says UN watchdog mission will 'secure' nuclear plants
Published on Dec 13, 2022 05:22 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: The statement came following a meeting in Paris with Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
AFP |
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said Tuesday that the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA had agreed to dispatch permanent teams to the country's nuclear plants, including the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia plant, a hotspot of fighting.
"The missions are aimed at securing the plants and recording all attempts to externally influence them, in particular shelling by the Russian aggressor," Shmygal said in a statement on social media following a meeting in Paris with Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
