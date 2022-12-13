Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Ukraine PM says UN watchdog mission will 'secure' nuclear plants

Ukraine PM says UN watchdog mission will 'secure' nuclear plants

world news
Published on Dec 13, 2022 05:22 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The statement came following a meeting in Paris with Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Russia-Ukraine War: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been held by the Russian forces for month.
AFP |

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said Tuesday that the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA had agreed to dispatch permanent teams to the country's nuclear plants, including the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia plant, a hotspot of fighting.

Read more: Singaporean jailed for strawberry milk, coffee sale of $1 million to North Korea

"The missions are aimed at securing the plants and recording all attempts to externally influence them, in particular shelling by the Russian aggressor," Shmygal said in a statement on social media following a meeting in Paris with Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP