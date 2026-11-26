Ukraine said it used a laser to shoot down a jet-powered drone for the first time, marking a technological breakthrough in its efforts to repel Russian air attacks.

A Russian drone falls down after it was intercepted by a Ukrainian air defence unit, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine (REUTERS) more less

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A “Blysk“ laser system installed to protect a critical infrastructure facility downed a Geran drone, Serhii Beskrestnov, defense tech advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on Telegram on Wednesday, calling the strike a world first.

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Lasers “are demonstrating their first results in combat conditions,” though it’s still too early to talk about mass production, he said. “Tests are currently underway, during which lasers are being used to protect critical infrastructure.”

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{{^usCountry}} Russia’s jet drones, deployed at scale this year, have pounded Ukrainian cities in recent months as their higher speed and mobility make them difficult to intercept with other unmanned aircraft. Ukraine’s use of lasers is the latest example of innovation by its defense industry in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion, helping to transform modern warfare in ways that Kyiv’s NATO allies are now seeking to emulate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Russia’s jet drones, deployed at scale this year, have pounded Ukrainian cities in recent months as their higher speed and mobility make them difficult to intercept with other unmanned aircraft. Ukraine’s use of lasers is the latest example of innovation by its defense industry in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion, helping to transform modern warfare in ways that Kyiv’s NATO allies are now seeking to emulate. {{/usCountry}}

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Multiple Ukrainian companies are developing laser air defense with the government’s support, Beskrestnov said. Such systems target beams at one part of the drone until its internal components overheat and malfunction.

Russia has escalated strikes on civilian, logistics and energy infrastructure in recent weeks in the run-up to winter, aiming to break Ukrainian morale to impose a settlement favorable to Moscow.

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“Russia’s tactics remain unchanged: they target power lines and grids, substations – all to make it harder to transmit electricity from generation facilities,” Zelenskyy said in a video address late Wednesday.