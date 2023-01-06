Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ukraine reports fresh Russian strikes after announced ceasefire

Published on Jan 06, 2023 04:59 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "The occupiers hit the city with rockets twice," Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

Russia-Ukraine War: An emergency worker walks in front of a damaged hotel following a Russian attack in Kyiv.(AP)
Russian forces struck the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration said, after the supposed start of a unilateral Russian ceasefire.

"The occupiers hit the city with rockets twice," Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on social media, adding that a residential building had been hit but there were no victims.

