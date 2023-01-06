Ukraine reports fresh Russian strikes after announced ceasefire
Published on Jan 06, 2023 04:59 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: "The occupiers hit the city with rockets twice," Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.
AFP |
Russian forces struck the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration said, after the supposed start of a unilateral Russian ceasefire.
"The occupiers hit the city with rockets twice," Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on social media, adding that a residential building had been hit but there were no victims.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics